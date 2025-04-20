Gold Leaf Coated Paan Worth Rs 600 Served at Kejriwal's Daughter Wedding

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal’s wedding is in the spotlight for the lavish paan stall that served gold-plated paan worth ₹600 per piece. This luxury offering has now joined the list of expensive elements from the wedding that netizens say contradict Kejriwal’s long-projected image of "aam aadmi" and "simple living".

The ₹600 paan was served by none other than Delhi’s iconic Yamu’s Panchayat, a paan parlour in Connaught Place, known for its signature gold-coated paan. The stall was set up at the wedding venue, Kapurthala House in Lutyens’ Delhi where Harshita married her college friend Sambhav Jain in a private ceremony attended by political figures like Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The luxury paan instantly became a highlight of the wedding, with a video shared by content creator @bhukkhad_dil_se going viral. It showed how the gold-leaf coated paan was made with ingredients like Raffaello chocolate, gulkand, saunf, dry dates, coconut flakes, cherries, and cloves, all wrapped in edible gold. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also seen in the video enjoying paan. As seen in the video, several AAP leaders were spotted enjoying the wedding celebrations. Singer Mika Singh was also invited to perform at the event. AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen dancing on stage with Mika Singh, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was captured enjoying the gold-plated paan at the wedding."

Known as India’s First Paan Parlour, the Connaught Place-based brand has been around since the 1950s. But its gold-coated paan, priced at ₹600 a piece, was the star attraction at the wedding's food section.

The premium paan, wrapped in edible gold leaf, is loaded with fancy ingredients like Raffaelo chocolate, gulkand, sweet saunf, dry dates, coconut shavings, cloves, sweet chutney, cherries, and more.

Kejriwal's Viral Dance

While the wedding was a low-key affair limited to close family and friends, several political faces made an appearance, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and jailed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, a pre-wedding video of Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita dancing to Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2 was already doing rounds online.

While the engagement took place earlier at Delhi's posh Shangri-La hotel, triggering criticism for contradicting Kejriwal’s “aam aadmi” image — the wedding at the historic Kapurthala House brought in another element of quiet luxury.