Gold Smuggling Racket Busted At Delhi's IGI Airport, Rs 7.54 Crore Worth Gold Seized

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized gold coins worth over Rs 7.54 crore from two Indian nationals who arrived from Milan Malpensa. The accused were caught with 10,092 grams of gold coins concealed in a white cloth belt tied around their waist, wrapped in transparent plastic sheets.

A senior Customs official stated that acting on a specific tip-off, Customs officers intercepted the passengers and examined their personal belongings and baggage, leading to the recovery of the smuggled gold. The passengers admitted that the gold coins were intended to be smuggled into India.

According to the Customs official, the two passengers' personal belongings and baggage were examined, and gold coins collectively weighing 10,092 grams were recovered, with a tariff value of over Rs 7.54 crore. The gold was found in transparent plastic sheets and further concealed in a white colour cloth belt tied at the waist of the passengers. The passengers have admitted that the above said recovered gold coins were intended to be smuggled into India.

The Customs official said that the recovered gold coins have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passengers have been placed under arrest in accordance with Section 104 of the Customs Act.