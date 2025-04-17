Gold Standard in Golfing: What’s Special in Anmol Singh Jaggi’s High-end ₹26 Lakh Set

New Delhi: Anmol Singh Jaggi allegedly made several personal expenditures instead of using the funds for business ventures, including a high-end golf set, that cost a whopping Rs 26 lakh.

The Jaggi brothers are embroiled in a massive controversy after SEBI's strict order over misuse and diversion of funds for personal purposes, instead of acquiring electric vehicles.

What’s Special in Anmol Singh Jaggi’s High-end ₹26 Lakh Set

According to the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Jaggi brothers misused the funds meant for electric vehicle business for personal expenditure, including properties, premium objects and spas. Amid the expenditures is a premium golf set, that allegedly costed Rs 26 lakh.

Representative Image: Credit - TaylorMade

According to reports, a huge amount of Rs 26 lakh had been allegedly paid to a US-based premium golf set company, TaylorMade, for a high-end golf set. Not many details are available about the golf set but seeing its cost, it is highly probable that the set may be gold-plated and personalised, according to the owner's taste.

The best golf sets in the world include a total of 14 clubs, specifically one driver for long shots, 1-2 fairway woods for tee and approach shots, 1-3 hybrids for tee, long approach and rough shots, 5-7 irons for a variety of golf shots, 1-3 wedges for short-game shots around the green and a putter that is used on the green for putting the ball in the hole.

BluSmart Cab Saga: Netizens Bash Jaggi Brothers for Spending Rs 26 Lakh on Golf Set

Social media has been abuzz over the BluSmart Cab Saga with netizens bashing the Jaggi Brothers for their shocking personal expenditures and misuse of funds, particularly Anmol Singh Jaggi allegedly spending Rs 26 lakh on a golf set.

An ‘X’ user by the name of @t_yash said, “When founders divert company funds into a DLF Camellias flat and a golf set, that’s not ambition—it’s a poverty of imagination. My latest blog argues we must make failure survivable before true innovation can scale.”

Another ‘X’ user, @aakrit who had earlier warned a friend about the alleged misuse of funds and had stopped him from investing in the company, took a dig at Anmol Singh Jaggi's alleged spending on the golf set.

A netizen, @HareshPatel369 also called out the massive expenditure made on a golf set and questioned if that amount was spent to buy golf sets for the entire family.

What is Happening with BluSmart?

BluSmart, a rising player in India’s electric vehicle cab industry, has come under the radar after SEBI uncovered financial irregularities involving Gensol. The investigation revealed that funds secured for electric vehicle procurement were allegedly diverted towards personal expenses and non-business-related investments.