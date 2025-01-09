Gold Worth Rs 32 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Bag Seized At Delhi Airport, One Held

New Delhi: A 47-year-old passenger arriving from Jeddah on Thursday was apprehended with 419 grams of suspected gold worth over 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to Delhi Customs, the Indian passenger arriving from Jeddah was flagged for inspection based on profiling during the green channel exit.

Gold Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Bag Seized | WATCH

12 yellow metal rods, weighing 419 grams, suspected to be gold, concealed within the wheels of the passenger's trolley bag were recovered from his possession.

The gold was detected during the X-ray scan although no alarm was triggered by the passenger's entry on the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).

The suspected gold, valued at around Rs 32.96 lakh, officials said.

The passenger has been detained for questioning, and statements have been recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act.