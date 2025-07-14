Golden Temple Langar Hall Receives Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

Updated 14 July 2025 at 23:02 IST
Breaking News: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email threatening a bomb attack on the Langar Hall of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
Golden Temple Langar Hall Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Police have registered an FIR, with probing underway. Meanwhile, the security around the holy shrine has been increased.
It's a developing news. Follow for more updates.
Published 14 July 2025 at 22:45 IST