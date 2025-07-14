Republic World
Updated 14 July 2025 at 23:02 IST

Golden Temple Langar Hall Receives Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email threatening a bomb attack on the Langar Hall of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Golden Temple, Indian Army
Golden Temple in Amritsar | Image: file

Breaking News: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email threatening a bomb attack on the Langar Hall of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. 

Golden Temple Langar Hall Receives Hoax Bomb Threat 

Police have registered an FIR, with probing underway. Meanwhile, the security around the holy shrine has been increased.

It's a developing news. Follow for more updates.

Published 14 July 2025 at 22:45 IST