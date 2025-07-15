Golden Temple Receives Second Bomb Threat, Authorities On Alert

Amritsar: The Golden Temple in Amritsar has received a second bomb threat within 24 hours, prompting heightened alertness among security teams and state authorities. This latest threat comes just a day after an email warning triggered panic across the region.

The Golden Temple is one of the most sacred sites in India and ranks among the most visited pilgrimage, devotional worship, and tourist destinations. It is located in Amritsar, Punjab.

On Monday, the police in Amritsar registered a complaint after the Golden Temple received a bomb threat, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that they received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

“We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies,” the police said.

"We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked," Commissioner Bhullar added.

Post these bomb threats, the city administration have deployed a bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces around the premises of the Golden Temple.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security of the place and pilgrims.