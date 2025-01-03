Good News: Assam Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains | Check Route, Fare And Other Details Here | Image: X

New Delhi: In a major boost to Assam’s rail network, the state has welcomed the launch of three new Vande Bharat Express trains, promising faster and more comfortable travel.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at a special ceremony held in Guwahati to flag off the new trains.

The three trains launched are:

1. Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express

2. New Bongaigaon–Guwahati Passenger Train