Good News! Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express Train Extended Upto Sonepur | Check Timings

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has extended the Bhubaneswar-Balangir Super Fast Express train up to Sonepur in Odisha. Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo on Tuesday flagged off this train from Sonepur railway station.

The timings and stoppage of the Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Express will remain unchanged between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both directions.

Check Timings of Bhubaneswar-Balangir Super Fast Express

According to railways, the Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Sonepur Super Fast Express after arrival at Balangir will leave at 1.45 pm towards Sonepur and will reach there at 3.15 pm. In the return direction, the train will leave from Sonepur at 1 pm and will reach Balangir at 2.25 pm. This train will leave Balangir at 2.45 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 9.45 pm.

The regular service of this train will commence from Sonepur on March 14 and from Bhubaneswar on the next day, the railway officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)