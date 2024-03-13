×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Good News! Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express Train Extended Upto Sonepur | Check Timings

Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo on Tuesday flagged off this train from Sonepur railway station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express atening to Set Fire to Train Returning from Ayodhya
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has extended the Bhubaneswar-Balangir Super Fast Express train up to Sonepur in Odisha. Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo on Tuesday flagged off this train from Sonepur railway station.

The timings and stoppage of the Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Express will remain unchanged between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both directions. 

Advertisement

Check Timings of Bhubaneswar-Balangir Super Fast Express 

According to railways, the Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Sonepur Super Fast Express after arrival at Balangir will leave at 1.45 pm towards Sonepur and will reach there at 3.15 pm. In the return direction, the train will leave from Sonepur at 1 pm and will reach Balangir at 2.25 pm. This train will leave Balangir at 2.45 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 9.45 pm.

Advertisement

The regular service of this train will commence from Sonepur on March 14 and from Bhubaneswar on the next day, the railway officials said.

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mark Coleman hospitalized after saving his parents from house fire

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Punjab Police constable result 2023 declared, check here

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo