The Golden Line, the forthcoming Phase 4 expansion, is a new addition to the Delhi Metro and is a pivotal development in the city’s public transportation network | Image:X

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an important change in the colour code of the Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity corridor, part of the Metro Phase-4 project. Previously designated as the Silver Line, it will now be known as the Golden Line.

All About the Colour Code Transition: From Silver to Golden

Advertisement

Visibility Concerns: The decision to change the color code from Silver to Golden was made due to visibility issues. The silver color was not distinctly visible on the metro coaches, which also have a silver hue. Length and Stations: Spanning 23.62 kilometers, the Golden Line corridor will feature a total of 15 stations, providing enhanced connectivity across the region. Completion Timeline: Work on this corridor is progressing rapidly, with an expected completion date in 2025.

Other Corridors in Phase-4

Advertisement

Three New Corridors: Besides the Golden Line, two other corridors are under construction in Phase-4. These include the extension of the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram and the extension of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Maujpur. Unique Identity of Delhi Metro Lines: Each Delhi Metro corridor is identified by a distinct color. For instance, the Yellow Line runs from Samaypur Badli to Gurgaon, the Blue Line connects Vaishali to Dwarka, and the Red Line stretches from Naya Bus Adda to Rithala.

The introduction of the Golden Line as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase-4 is a significant step in enhancing the city’s public transportation network. This change not only addresses practical concerns like visibility but also adds a unique character to the city’s rapidly expanding metro system.