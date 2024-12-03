Good News For Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line To Begin Services Soon. Details Here

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Namma Metro Yellow Line is set to begin operations by late January 2025, providing a major boost to connectivity in the city’s southern industrial and residential areas. The Rs 5,745-crore project spans 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra and includes 16 stations. Key stops on the line include Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City.

A standout feature of the Yellow Line is the Jayadeva Hospital station, which will serve as an interchange hub and stand as India’s tallest metro station at 39 meters. This six-level structure will include an underpass, road, flyover, Yellow Line platform, concourse, and Pink Line platform, enhancing convenience for commuters. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that three trains will be available for the initial phase, with services running at 30-minute intervals.

Train Deliveries on Track

Three trains will be available for the initial phase, running at 30-minute intervals. One train set is scheduled for delivery in December, followed by another in January. The full fleet will include 36 trains, with 15 six-coach trains arriving by August 2025, ensuring smoother operations in the coming months.

Of the contracted trains, one will be imported from China, and the remaining will be manufactured in West Bengal. While the Yellow Line will start with a limited fleet, services will expand as more trains become available.

Features and Route of Namma Metro

The line is equipped with modern, driverless trains and features technical clearances for signalling, traction, and braking systems. Safety inspections by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) are expected in January, ensuring readiness for the public launch.

Infrastructure Concerns