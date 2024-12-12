Good News For Bengaluru: New Namma Metro Line Joining City's North-South Soon, Details Here

Namma Metro News: In what comes as good news for Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Cabinet has approved the Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro line (Phase 3A), which will run through Koramangala and Mekhri Circle, significantly improving north-south connectivity in India's tech capital.

The metro project will enhance access to the city’s central business district and integrate with eight other transit modes along its route. The key Namma Metro line is expected to boost urban mobility and address congestion issues in the city's key areas.

List of Areas Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro Route Will Be Covering

The line begins with an elevated section at Sarjapur and connects with the Blue Line (Central Silk Board—Kempegowda International Airport) at Iblur.

After reaching Koramangala, it goes underground.

At Dairy Circle, the line intersects with the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara).

The underground line stretches across the central business district (CBD), with stations at Town Hall, KR Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, and Golf Course, among others.

In the CBD areas, the operational Purple Line will be integrated with the new line.

At Hebbal, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is proposing the construction of a station, providing access to Blue Line and Orange Line (Kempapura to JP Nagar).

The Metro line connecting the IT corridor to Hebbal was included in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2020. With approval from the state government, the next step is to seek further approval from the Centre, including securing loans for the project's implementation.

Namma Metro Yellow Line To Begin Operations In Jan 2025

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Namma Metro Yellow Line is set to begin operations by late January 2025, providing a major boost to connectivity in the city’s southern industrial and residential areas. The Rs 5,745-crore project spans 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra and includes 16 stations. Key stops on the line include Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City.

A standout feature of the Yellow Line is the Jayadeva Hospital station, which will serve as an interchange hub and stand as India’s tallest metro station at 39 meters. This six-level structure will include an underpass, road, flyover, Yellow Line platform, concourse, and Pink Line platform, enhancing convenience for commuters. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that three trains will be available for the initial phase, with services running at 30-minute intervals.

Features and Route of Namma Metro