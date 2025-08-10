Good News For Bengaluru: PM Modi To Inaugurate 3 Vande Bharat Trains And Namma Metro's Yellow Line | Check Details

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains and inaugurate the Yellow Line of Namma Metro during his visit to Bengaluru today. These projects are expected to enhance Bengaluru city's connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide a world-class travel experience to passengers.

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which spans 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, will have 16 stations and is built at a cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore. The new line is part of Metro Phase-2 and will connect important residential, industrial, and commercial areas, improving last-mile connectivity in the bustling tech and industrial corridor of Bengaluru. With the opening of this line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

Metro Train Operations And Fares

According to officials, the Yellow Line will operate from 5 am to 11 pm daily, with trains running every 25 minutes. Initially, three driverless train sets will be in operation. The minimum fare for the journey will be Rs 10, and the maximum fare will be Rs 90. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Yellow Line is expected to serve 25,000 daily riders initially, generating a revenue of Rs 10-15 lakh per day.

In addition to inaugurating the Yellow Line, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project. The project, worth over Rs 15,610 crore, will have a total route length of more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. The project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial, and educational areas.

Flagging Off of 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains

During his visit, PM Modi will also flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. These trains will connect Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. These high-speed trains will enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide a world-class travel experience to passengers.

These state-of-the-art trains are designed to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience, complete with modern amenities like automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets, and enhanced safety systems.

About The Three Vande Bharat Trains

Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express: This train will cover a distance of 611 km in just 8.5 hours, cutting travel time by nearly 1.20 hours from Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1.40 hours on the return journey compared to existing services. The train will depart Belagavi at 5.20 am and reach Bengaluru at 1.50 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Bengaluru at 2.20 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 10.40 pm. Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express: This train will be the longest-running Vande Bharat Express, covering 881 km, and will be the fastest train on this route, travelling at an average speed of 73 km/h. It will stop at 10 stations, including Wardha, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, and Ahmednagar. The train will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, and will depart Ajni at 9.50 am, reaching Pune at 9.50 pm. On the return journey, it will depart Pune at 6.25 am and arrive in Ajni at 6.25 pm. Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express: This train will boost connectivity between Amritsar and Jammu's pilgrimage town of Katra. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays, and will depart Katra at 6.40 am, reaching Amritsar at 12.20 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Amritsar at 4.25 pm and arrive in Katra at 10 pm, with halts at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, and Vyas.

The railway officials stated that these new Vande Bharat trains will enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide a world-class travel experience to passengers. The Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express will benefit students, professionals, farmers, and traders, while promoting regional growth and cultural interaction. The Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express will particularly benefit businessmen, students, and employees who frequently travel for work or leisure. The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity between Amritsar and Jammu's pilgrimage town of Katra.

The Vande Bharat trains come equipped with modern features and facilities, including automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets and enhanced safety systems.

These trains are designed to provide passengers with a comfortable, efficient, and premium travel experience. With the launch of these new Vande Bharat trains, the Indian Railways is taking another step towards modernising its fleet and enhancing the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Traffic Restrictions In Bengaluru

Due to PM Modi's visit, several traffic restrictions have been announced in the city. The restrictions will be in effect from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced alternative routes to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.