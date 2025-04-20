Good News for Delhiites! Government Flags Off 1,111 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers

The GPS-enabled tracking system for water tankers will allow their real-time location to be monitored on an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters. | Image: @CMODelhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 tankers fitted with a location tracking system to boost water supply in the national capital during the scorching summer.

The GPS-enabled tracking system for water tankers will allow their real-time location to be monitored on an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters.

“This is a step towards complete transparency. This is not the final solution, we will work on a new town plan to provide water from the tap to every resident,” Water Minister Atishi Gupta said during a ceremony in Burari, marking 60 days of her government.

The event was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with BJP MPs and MLAs.

Delhi CM said that the 2025-26 budget has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the water sector.

The funds will be used for initiatives such as installing smart meters, reviving water bodies, laying new pipelines, and desilting existing drains. "We have deployed 50 super sucker machines across the city to deal with sewer overflow. The previous government only procured two such machines," she added.

“This is a model of good governance and transparency. Some of these tankers are old, but all these are fitted with GPS. People can track the location of the tankers on their mobile phones like we do on food delivery apps,” she said.