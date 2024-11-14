Published 16:07 IST, November 14th 2024
Good News For Govt Employees As Bihar Hikes Dearness Allowance By 3 Per Cent
This hike will increase the DA from 50 to 53 per cent, giving improved financial assistance to lakhs of regular employees and pensioners, the Cabinet Secretariat said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: PTI
