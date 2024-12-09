Good News For Job Aspirants As Maharashtra Govt Starts Process to Fill 1.53 Lakh Vacant Posts

Mumbai: In a good news for government job aspirants, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state government has started the recruitment process to fill 1.53 lakh vacant posts to enhance employment opportunities.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, the Governor Radhakrishnan said that 78,309 posts have been filled as of now.

Governor further said that state government has initiated the process to fill 6,931 vacant positions across 17 cadres under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) on an honorarium basis, pending the Supreme Court's decision.

Additionally, the state government has partnered with the state of Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany as of February 2024 to supply 10,000 skilled workers.

The Governor also mentioned the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, aimed at empowering women aged 21 to 65 years in the state.

Under this scheme, more than 2.34 crore women beneficiaries are receiving Rs 1,500 per month, with five installments paid from July to November 2024.

“This scheme will continue”, the Governor affirmed.

Furthermore, the recognition of Marathi as a classical language by the Central Government will facilitate the establishment of special centers for the study of Marathi at 450 universities, the Governor added.

He also noted that additional funds from the Central Government would be allocated for the preservation and conservation of the Marathi language.