Good News For Pune Commuters: Metro Line 4 To be Expanded To These Areas. Check Details

Pune: In a good news for Pune commuters, the Pune Metro Rail is set to get two new corridors under Phase-2. The major boost in the transport sector is set to come after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Line 4 and Line 4A of the metro project.

Which Stations Are Included In The Project?

While the Line 4 will include the Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla stations, Line 4A will include Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug stations.

As per a press release, these lines are a vital part of Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and will seamlessly integrate with operational and sanctioned corridors at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop (Line 2), and Swargate (Line 1). They will also provide an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and connect with future corridors towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road, ensuring smooth multimodal connectivity across metro, rail, and bus networks.

Which Routes Come Under The Project?

Line 4 and 4A aims to knit together diverse neighbourhoods, from Kharadi IT Park to Khadakwasla’s scenic tourist belt, and from Hadapsar’s industrial hub to Warje’s residential clusters.

The project will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South and West Pune. It aims to ease congestion on Pune’s busiest routes while improving safety and promoting green, sustainable mobility. The routes covered under the new corridors are:

Solapur Road Magarpatta Road Sinhagad Road Karve Road Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway

When Will The Project Be Completed?

The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore. The project will be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.

How Many People Will Benefit?

The daily ridership on Line 4 and 4A combined is expected to be 4.09 lakh in 2028, rising to nearly 7 lakh in 2038, 9.63 lakh in 2048, and over 11.7 lakh in 2058.

The Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor is expected to account for 3.23 lakh passengers in 2028, growing to 9.33 lakh by 2058. Meanwhile, the Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug spur line will rise from 85,555 to 2.41 lakh passengers over the same period.