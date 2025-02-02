Good News Karnataka! Air India Express Launches Daily Direct Flights between Mangaluru and Delhi

Mangaluru: In a move set to enhance air connectivity for travellers in Karnataka, Air India Express has launched a daily direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Delhi International Airport.

The service aims to provide passengers with greater travel convenience and flexibility.

According to a press release from the spokesperson of MIA, the inaugural flight, IX 1552, departed from Mangaluru at 6.40 am and landed in Delhi at 9.35am on February 1.

Simultaneously, IX 2768, took off from Delhi at 6.40 am and arrived in Mangaluru at 9.35 am.

Passengers on the first flight were welcomed with a water cannon salute, a gesture performed by the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit at Mangaluru International Airport. The maiden flight carried 167 passengers to Delhi, while 144 passengers came to Mangaluru from Delhi.

An official from Mangaluru Airport said, “This new service will not only benefit business and leisure travellers but also enhance transit options for those travelling to other domestic and international destinations. We are committed to strengthening connectivity and supporting the region's growing travel needs.” With the addition of Air India Express service, there are now two direct flight options between Mangaluru and Delhi daily, complementing an existing evening service operated by IndiGo. The new route is expected to reduce travel time and increase options for passengers traveling between the two cities.

In January, Air India Express also launched two weekend flights connecting Mangaluru to Pune, showcasing its efforts to meet growing regional demand. With the Delhi route now operational, the airline is positioned to further support trade, tourism, and education while fostering economic growth in the region.