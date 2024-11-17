sb.scorecardresearch
  • Good News Kolkata! More Metro Trains on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Stretch from Monday

Published 15:00 IST, November 17th 2024

Good News Kolkata! More Metro Trains on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Stretch from Monday

Kolkata Metro Latest Update: East-West Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will be increased from Monday to manage more crowd during rush.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Metro train
Kolkata Metro train | Image: Shutterstock
