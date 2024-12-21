Good News: Maharashtra's NH-44 Gets India's First Bio-Bitumen-Based Road Stretch

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated India’s first bio-bitumen-based National Highway stretch on NH-44 in Mansar, Maharashtra's Nagpur in the presence of Praj Industries President Shri Atul Mulay and NHAI officials.

The stretch was developed using lignin-based bio-bitumen technology by Praj Industries in collaboration with CSIR-CRRI, NHAI, and Oriental.

The use of lignin as a sustainable binder marks a breakthrough in flexible pavement technology, addressing bitumen scarcity and reducing India’s reliance on imports, which currently account for 50% of supply.

This innovation will support global sustainability goals by generating revenue for bio-refineries, mitigating stubble burning, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% compared to fossil-based bitumen.

Leveraging abundant lignocellulosic biomass, it aligned with India’s vision for sustainable industrial growth.