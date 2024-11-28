Good News Odisha! Biju Patnaik International Airport Announces 5 New Flight Routes from 2025

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Thursday announced introduction of flight services to at least five new destinations from 2025.

An airport official said IndiGo will introduce flights to Indore four days a week and to Dehradun three days a week from January 1, 2025.

The scheduled departure time for these flights from Bhubaneswar will be 3 PM.

Air India Express will commence flights from Bhubaneswar to Lucknow and Jaipur three days a week along with daily flights to Cochin from January 3 next year, he said.

The airport authorities also planned to commence new flights to Bengaluru from January 4, the official added.