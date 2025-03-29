Good News! Over 7,000 Job Seekers Receive Appointment Letters from Rajasthan Chief Minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, inaugurated the Rojgar Utsav Avam Yuva Sammelan on Saturday, where participants attended both in person and online from various districts across the state. During the event, CM Sharma and LS Speaker distributed 7,800 appointment letters to job seekers.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted that the state government is moving ahead with its resolution to provide 1 lakh jobs within a year, with 67,000 already granted.

Anakshi Jaiswal, daughter of a victim of the 2008 Jaipur blast, was among those receiving job appointment letters, securing a position as a junior assistant at the Jaipur Collector's office.

Mukhya Mantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan

CM Sharma also launched the Mukhya Mantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan and released a booklet on the AI Act. He introduced the student attendance app, On Demand Exam (Open School), Skill Policy, Youth Policy, and guidelines for the Rs 10,000 employment assistance scheme and Atal Knowledge Centre.

He further went onto slam Congress over their criticism of employment in the state. He urged them to keep a pen and a notebook and note down the number of jobs being provided.

OM Birla Lauds State Govt's Effort in Education Sector

Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla lauded the state government's initiatives in education, he highlighted that the Skill University, being built at a cost of Rs 150 crores, will become a hub for modern education and research.

He also highlighted that Rajasthan Day is not just a celebration of history and traditions but a chance to reaffirm the commitment to a developed Rajasthan.

Birla encouraged the people to commit themselves to the reconstruction and self-reliance of Rajasthan.