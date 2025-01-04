Published 16:08 IST, January 4th 2025
Good News: Rithala-Kundli Corridor of Delhi Metro to Open Soon | List of 21 Stations Here
The RRTS project aims to connect key regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan
New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi announced that the foundation stone for a new Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli will be laid on Sunday.
Addressing a press briefing that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project connecting regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be inaugurated, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.
Delhi government has contributed Rs 1,260 crore to the RRTS project, which is jointly funded by the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, she said.
"The new Rithala-Kundli metro corridor and the RRTS project represent a significant milestone in strengthening inter-state connectivity and easing transport challenges," Atishi said.
"The extension of the Magenta Line will also improve accessibility in West Delhi, reducing travel time and making commuting more convenient," she added.
The RRTS project aims to connect key regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with a focus on three priority corridors: Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Meerut.
This new metro line will include 21 stations and extend the existing Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor, enhancing connectivity in northwestern Delhi, including areas like Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini.
The corridor will mark Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana, following its current reach to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh.
Full List of stations on the Rithala-Kundli corridor
- Rithala
- Rohini Sector 25
- Rohini Sector 26
- Rohini Sector 31
- Rohini Sector 32
- Rohini Sector 36
- Barwala
- Rohini Sector 35
- Rohini Sector 34
- Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4
- Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2
- Bawana JJ Colony
- Sanoth
- New Sanoth
- Depot Station
- Bhorgarh Village
- Anaj Mandi Narela
- Narela DDA Sports Complex
- Narela
- Narela Sector 5
- Kundli
- Nathpur
Together, these projects aim to enhance the public transport network, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Delhi and its neighbouring states, Atishi said.
