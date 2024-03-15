×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Good News: Special Buses from Uttar Pradesh to Tackle Holi Travel Rush

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be operating special buses from March 22 to April 1

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
UP roadways to run special buses for Holi travel rush
UP roadways to run special buses for Holi travel rush | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be operating special buses from March 22 to April 1 for residents to ensure hassle-free journeys this Holi season, transport officials said.

With Holi falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the consecutive holidays of Good Friday and a weekend, a surge in travel is anticipated across the state.

Advertisement

Key Highlights of the Initiative

  • According to a statement issued by the state government on Thursday, the aim is to offer hassle-free travel to the residents during this festive season.
  • Additionally, to ensure efficient service delivery, the transport corporation will provide incentive allowances to its drivers and conductors.
  • Expecting an influx of passengers, leaves of officers and employees have been cancelled for 10 days.
  • Transport minister Dayashankar Singh said that during the incentive period, an increased number of buses will be operated to take travellers from Delhi towards the eastern parts of the state, ensuring that they reach their destinations in time for the celebrations.
  • Similar arrangements will be made for traffic management in Lucknow and Kanpur. Eastern region may operate additional services during this period, if it gets more than 60 per cent of passenger load from the originating point to Ghaziabad, Delhi and other locations in the Western region, Singh said.
  • Buses will be arranged according to the availability of passengers, the statement read.
  • During the incentive scheme period, all transport corporation buses should operate continuously.
  • Additional assemblies and spare parts should be made available in each depot from the headquarters and regional levels, he added.

According to the directives issued by the Principal Manager (Operations) of the Transport Corporation, Manoj Kumar, Regional Managers of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur, will oversee the transportation arrangements.

They will establish coordination among regions in case of any difficulties and if they need additional buses.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

a few seconds ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

3 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

5 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

7 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

13 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

14 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

15 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

15 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

16 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

16 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

19 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

22 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo