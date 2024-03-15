Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be operating special buses from March 22 to April 1 for residents to ensure hassle-free journeys this Holi season, transport officials said.

With Holi falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the consecutive holidays of Good Friday and a weekend, a surge in travel is anticipated across the state.

Advertisement

Key Highlights of the Initiative

According to a statement issued by the state government on Thursday, the aim is to offer hassle-free travel to the residents during this festive season.

Additionally, to ensure efficient service delivery, the transport corporation will provide incentive allowances to its drivers and conductors.

Expecting an influx of passengers, leaves of officers and employees have been cancelled for 10 days.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh said that during the incentive period, an increased number of buses will be operated to take travellers from Delhi towards the eastern parts of the state, ensuring that they reach their destinations in time for the celebrations.

Similar arrangements will be made for traffic management in Lucknow and Kanpur. Eastern region may operate additional services during this period, if it gets more than 60 per cent of passenger load from the originating point to Ghaziabad, Delhi and other locations in the Western region, Singh said.

Buses will be arranged according to the availability of passengers, the statement read.

During the incentive scheme period, all transport corporation buses should operate continuously.

Additional assemblies and spare parts should be made available in each depot from the headquarters and regional levels, he added.

According to the directives issued by the Principal Manager (Operations) of the Transport Corporation, Manoj Kumar, Regional Managers of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur, will oversee the transportation arrangements.

They will establish coordination among regions in case of any difficulties and if they need additional buses.