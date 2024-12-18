Good News! UP Poised to Surpass 1 Billion Tourist Visits, Generate Rs 3 Lakh Crore in Revenue

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced on Wednesday that the state is set to exceed one billion tourist visits, boosting economic activity by Rs 3 lakh crore | Image: X

Bhadohi: Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh announced on Wednesday that the state is set to exceed one billion tourist visits, boosting economic activity by Rs 3 lakh crore.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a 180-foot-tall Shiva temple by the Ram Janki Temple Trust, Singh attributed the rise in tourism to the development of religious corridors and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"So far, 60 crore tourists have visited the state due to corridor development. Additionally, we estimate around 45 crore visitors for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. With these numbers, Uttar Pradesh will surpass one billion tourists," Singh said.

The minister highlighted the shift in public sentiment towards religion and safety in the state.

"After Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi took charge, people's faith in the Sanatan Dharma has grown immensely. There is also a significant social change. Today, daughters can return home with their mothers from weddings at midnight without any fear of harassment. Earlier, people avoided travelling in Haridwar at night, but now they can comfortably visit Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vrindavan at any time," he said.