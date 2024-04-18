Advertisement

New Delhi: India is all set to introduce its very own bullet train, under the Vande Bharat initiative. With this, India will revolutionise travel with the train reaching 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds.

Heralding an era of rapid speed and bolstering India's rail infrastructure this bullet train draws inspiration from the success of the Vande Bharat trains, renowned for their swift travel.

Advertisement

As per media reports, officials have revealed that efforts are underway to fashion a variant capable of even greater speeds, surpassing existing benchmarks in record time.

Pioneering the 'Make in India' ethos, these bullet trains will be the genesis of this high-speed wonder that lies in the corridors of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. These trains epitomise indigenous excellence, promising speed, reliability and efficiency.

Advertisement

With high technology and expertise, India is poised to join the race of nations boasting cutting-edge rail networks, like the French TGV and the Japanese Shinkansen high-speed trains.

This development comes amid the 100-day plan post-election 2024 in Indian Railways. It includes a focus on various passenger-friendly measures, like a 24-hour ticket refund scheme, a comprehensive super App for various railways facilities, three economic corridors and sleeper Vande Bharat trains., government officials told news agency ANI.