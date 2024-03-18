×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Google Techie 'Abused' By Uber Driver In Bengaluru, Shares Bad Experience On Social Media

A Bengaluru based techie shares his first 'bad experience' with an Uber cab driver, his post goes viral on internet, read more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Google techie shares bad experience with Bengaluru Uber driver
Google techie shares bad experience with Bengaluru Uber driver | Image:X/@striver_79
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru based google techie shared a post on social media platform X on March 16, 2024, in which he shares his first bad experience with an Uber cab driver.

In his social media post man writes, “First bad experience in Bangalore. Booked this Uber @Uber_India the estimated journey time was 1.5 hours. For the first 30 minutes, the driver constantly kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker. I and my friend, got some headache after a while, and asked him politely to use headphones, or talk later. Guess what happened next. We were abused, and asked to get out of the car, saying “I am not comfortable to ride with you people”.

The man also shares a picture which shows the yellow number plate of the Uber cab, “KA 05 AL 8909”.

According to the social media post he and his friend not only suffered abusive behaviour of the Uber cab driver, but when they asked him to stop using phone while driving, the cab driver asked them to get out of the car, saying “I am not comfortable to ride with you people”.

Uber India responded on March, 17 saying, “Hi there, could you please help us with the registered phone number and email via the Direct Message through which the trip was requested?”

screengrab of Uber's reply

The issue has not yet resolved and the techie has shared a follow up post which says, “I am not sure how long will it take for you to take action, but glad that you did take some time out to call and listen to customer problems, instead of sending bot messages.”

screengrab of post

Along with his post the techie also suggests Uber to introduce two new features. First, raising issue from the app for no-ac while in-ride and second, raising issue for “using phone”

In both the cases, Uber can ask the customer to send some picture or a small clip, and then AI can verify and trigger a warning, on multiple warnings, you can take some action.

The post is now going viral on social media with people expressing their views and personal experiences in the comment section.

One user says, “For some reason, I never understood with whom these people in autos and cabs keep talking.” Another user comments, “Once I boarded an uber 5 in the morning and that guy was on a call with his buddy for the entire trip.”

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Viral

