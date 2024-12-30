Gorakhpur Horror: Man, 2 Kids Burnt to Death as 11,000-Volt Wire Falls on Them

Gorakhpur: In yet another tragic incident, a man, his daughter, and his niece were burnt to death after a high-tension electrical cable fell on them in the Sonbarsa market area of Gorakhpur.

The horrifying accident, captured on CCTV, occurred when the trio was riding a bike near a garbage dump. As they took a left turn, they came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire that had snapped. The deceased have been identified as Shiv Raj Nishad (24), his son Shiv Mangal (4), and his niece Kriti (13).

The CCTV video showed the bike catching fire within seconds, leaving the man and the two children with no chance of escape. They were electrocuted and burned to death on the spot, as bystanders were unable to intervene in time.

Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department, DK Singh, stated that the wire snapped after a monkey jumped on it, causing it to fall. The incident is currently under investigation.