Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Claims Defamation Bid On Social Media, Files FIR For ‘Misleading’ Attacks

Gorakhpur: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has filed an FIR against an individual for allegedly making false and misleading statements with the intent to damage his public image and reputation.

As stated in the FIR copy, "the individual or a group is publicly circulating highly objectionable, false, misleading, and defamatory statements against the MP throughout the entire Gorakhpur region. These actions are being undertaken with the specific intent of causing severe damage to his social standing, political image, and personal reputation."

The complaint further alleged that multiple statements on Ravi Kishan are being issued "deliberately and in a premeditated manner" across social media platforms, public venues, and other mediums, which it describes as "untrue, baseless, and misleading."

"The objective behind these statements is to tarnish Ravi Kishan's image in the public eye and to foster a malicious atmosphere against him. The false narratives and misleading statements being propagated by the said individual(s) are devoid of factual basis; their sole purpose is to politically and socially defame the MP by undermining his credibility," it added.

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The complaint further sought to ensure a swift and impartial investigation into the matter, followed by strict legal action and necessary preventive measures to bring an end to such malicious attempts.

Further details on the matter are yet to be unveiled.

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