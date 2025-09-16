Gorakhpur: NEET Aspirant Brutally Killed by Cattle Smugglers; Violent Protests Erupt

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Deepak Gupta, was brutally killed by cattle smugglers in Mauachapi village under the Pipraich Police Station area in Gorakhpur on Monday night, sparking violent protests, stone pelting, and a road blockade, according to police.

The incident injured SP North Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich Police Station in-charge, Puroshattam Anand Singh.

Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said that the incident took place around 12:30 am Monday in Mauachapi village, Pipraich Police Station area. Smugglers arrived with three vehicles; villagers, including Deepak, confronted them as they untied cattle.

Smugglers abducted Deepak, drove him around for an hour, crushed his head, and dumped his body 4 km away.

He said, “We received information at around 3:00 am that cattle smugglers had come to a village with two pickup vans. During this, when the villagers chased them, one vehicle got stuck in the village, the people of which fled from there, and a youth from the village chased the other vehicle, the smugglers took him in their vehicle and later pushed him out of the vehicle. Due to which he suffered a head injury and died after falling on the road. On the complaint of the family, a case has been registered under the relevant sections, and post-mortem proceedings are being done.”

Protesters blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road on Tuesday morning; forces from four police stations and PAC were deployed.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar registered a case; five teams are searching for the accused smugglers. One smuggler was caught and beaten by villagers. Police clarified that Deepak’s death wasn’t due to bullet injuries, contrary to some rumours.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, “No marks of bullet injury have been found in this. Our five teams are currently engaged in this. Our teams will arrest the accused soon. A search operation is going on in the village. An animal smuggler has been caught and beaten by the villagers. He is undergoing treatment… During this, a policeman was hit by a stone. He is undergoing treatment. The family demands that the accused should be arrested soon and strict action should be taken against them…”

Enraged villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road; a police officer was injured during clashes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed strict action; senior officials, including DM Deepak Meena, met the victim’s family.

Gorakhpur DM Deepak Meena called the incident tragic and said, “This is a sad, tragic incident, and strict action is being taken by the police in this. Teams are constantly moving and we will take strict action against the culprits as soon as possible. Apart from this, whatever demands the family had, they have been told that they will get whatever amount and assistance is allowed. Apart from this, we have talked to them about whatever help we can provide to the family at the local level. Right now, the priority is that we get the postmortem done…”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also issued directives in the incident, following which, the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Inspector General, and other senior officials immediately reached the spot. All senior officials are engaging in dialogue with the victim’s family. As per CM Yogi’s directive, strict action will be taken against the culprits.