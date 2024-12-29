Gorakhpur Tragedy: 3 Including Children Killed As High-Tension Wire Falls On Bike

Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident in Gorakhpur's Sonbarsa market, at least three people, including two children were electrocuted to death on Sunday evening, after a high-tension wire suddenly broke and fell on their bike. According to the Gorakhpur police, a young man and his two children were killed due to a high-tension electric current. The police said that the incident happened when a high-tension wire (11,000 volts) suddenly broke and fell on their bike, causing it to catch fire and explode.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as 24-year-old Shivraj Nishad, his two-year-old daughter, and nine-year-old niece. They were travelling on the bike when the accident occurred near the canal in Sonbarsa around 6 pm.

Locals attempted to save the trio but were unsuccessful. The police arrived at the scene and took custody of the bodies, but an angry crowd stopped them from sending the bodies for post-mortem. The crowd accused the electricity department of negligence, leading to a ruckus at the scene.