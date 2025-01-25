Gorakhpur Women Marry Each Other At Temple After Escaping Abusive Husbands

Gorakhpur: Two women from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have reportedly married each other after leaving their abusive husbands. The two women, identified as Kavita and Gunja, also known as Bablu, tied the knot at the Shiva Temple in Deoria on Thursday evening, choosing peace and love over the pain they endured in their past relationships.

According to reports, the two women met on Instagram and bonded over their shared experiences of domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic husbands. They both faced constant abuse and torment due to their spouses' drinking habits, which led them to seek a better, happier life together.

At the temple, Gunja took on the role of the groom, applying sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita’s forehead and exchanging garlands with her. The two women completed the traditional seven ‘pheras’, the main wedding ritual.

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja explained.