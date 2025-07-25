Goverment Bans Ullu, Altt, Big Shots and Other 18 OTT Apps for Showing Objectionable Content | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant move to regulate online content, the Central Government has banned several apps and websites for hosting obscene, vulgar, and adult content, including platforms accused of promoting soft porn.

According to officials, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to these digital platforms within India.

Notable Platforms Blocked:

ALTBalaji (now ALTT)

ULLU

Big Shots App

Desiflix

Boomex

Navarasa Lite

Gulab App

Kangan App

Bull App

Jalva App

Wow Entertainment

Look Entertainment

Hitprime

Feneo

ShowX

Sol Talkies

Adda TV

HotX VIP

Hulchul App

MoodX

NeonX VIP

Fugi

Mojflix

Triflicks

In total, 25 digital links were identified by the Ministry for displaying content in violation of Indian laws.

Legal Violations

The banned platforms have been found to violate multiple laws, including:

Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (relating to publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit material).

Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (pertaining to obscene acts and songs).

Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

A government official stated, "Digital intermediaries must ensure they do not host or promote unlawful content. Violations will lead to strict action as per the IT Act and related rules."

Intermediaries Warned of Liability

The MIB has emphasized that digital intermediaries, including platforms and service providers, are required under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to remove or block access to unlawful content when notified.

Specifically, Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act removes immunity for platforms that fail to act on government directions, while Rule 3(1)(d) prohibits them from publishing information that affects public order, morality, decency, or national security.

"The government is committed to ensuring a safe, open, and accountable digital environment," said an official from the Ministry.

Over 1,500 Illegal Gambling Platforms Also Blocked

In a separate crackdown, the government informed Parliament that it has blocked 1,524 illegal gambling and betting websites and mobile apps between 2022 and June 2025.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, revealed the data in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"From 2022 till June 2025, the government issued 1,524 blocking directions related to online betting, gambling, and gaming websites and mobile applications,” he stated.

Concern Over Offshore Gambling Operations

The government’s action comes amid increasing concerns over offshore online gambling platforms that evade Indian tax laws and local regulations. All gaming platforms operating in India whether domestic or foreign are required to register under the IGST Act and pay 28% GST, the government clarified.