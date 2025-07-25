Goverment Bans Ullu, Altt, Big Shots and Other 18 OTT Apps for Showing Objectionable Content 

Updated 25 July 2025 at 12:57 IST
New Delhi: In a significant move to regulate online content, the Central Government has banned several apps and websites for hosting obscene, vulgar, and adult content, including platforms accused of promoting soft porn.
According to officials, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to these digital platforms within India.
ALTBalaji (now ALTT)
ULLU
Big Shots App
Desiflix
Boomex
Navarasa Lite
Gulab App
Kangan App
Bull App
Jalva App
Wow Entertainment
Look Entertainment
Hitprime
Feneo
ShowX
Sol Talkies
Adda TV
HotX VIP
Hulchul App
MoodX
NeonX VIP
Fugi
Mojflix
Triflicks
In total, 25 digital links were identified by the Ministry for displaying content in violation of Indian laws.
The banned platforms have been found to violate multiple laws, including:
Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (relating to publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit material).
Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (pertaining to obscene acts and songs).
Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
A government official stated, "Digital intermediaries must ensure they do not host or promote unlawful content. Violations will lead to strict action as per the IT Act and related rules."
The MIB has emphasized that digital intermediaries, including platforms and service providers, are required under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to remove or block access to unlawful content when notified.
Specifically, Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act removes immunity for platforms that fail to act on government directions, while Rule 3(1)(d) prohibits them from publishing information that affects public order, morality, decency, or national security.
"The government is committed to ensuring a safe, open, and accountable digital environment," said an official from the Ministry.
In a separate crackdown, the government informed Parliament that it has blocked 1,524 illegal gambling and betting websites and mobile apps between 2022 and June 2025.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, revealed the data in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.
"From 2022 till June 2025, the government issued 1,524 blocking directions related to online betting, gambling, and gaming websites and mobile applications,” he stated.
The government’s action comes amid increasing concerns over offshore online gambling platforms that evade Indian tax laws and local regulations. All gaming platforms operating in India whether domestic or foreign are required to register under the IGST Act and pay 28% GST, the government clarified.
"Our policies aim to ensure an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for all users," said Jitin Prasada.
