sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Syria Civil War | Champions Trophy Schedule | 'Sonia-Soros' Link | Rift Within INDI Bloc | Donald Trump 2.0 |

Published 12:20 IST, December 10th 2024

Government Accommodation Soon for AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal: Khattar

Housing minister Manohar Lal Khattar says that a new government accommodation will soon be provided to AAP chief Kejriwal as all the current ones are full.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arvind Kejriwal
Govt accommodation soon for Kejriwal: Khattar | Image: PTI

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a government accommodation will soon be allotted to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, which he is entitled to as the chief of a national party.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow.

However, all Type VII bungalows are currently occupied, he added.

"At present, we only have Type V and VI bungalows available, but there is currently no availability of Type VII bungalows. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type VII bungalow as soon as it is available," Khattar said The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, asserting that he is entitled to it as the convenor of a national party.

The party recently sent a letter to the Union Housing Ministry reiterating this demand.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief in September, shifted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in October. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:20 IST, December 10th 2024