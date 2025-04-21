Govt Asks Google To Remove Chinese App 'Ablo' For Displaying Wrong Map of India

New Delhi: The government on Monday ordered Google to remove Chinese chat App ‘Ablo’ from its play store for displaying an incorrect map of India.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the Survey of India (SOI) ordered the US tech giant Google to remove the Chinese chat app 'Ablo' from its Play Store for showing an incorrect map of India.

According to the information, this Chinese app was not depicting India's borders correctly.

The map in the Chinese App ‘Ablo’ misrepresented Union Territories Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and also omitted out Lakshadweep Islands.

In a notice issued to Google, the government said that such misrepresentation jeopardises the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Government cited Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 1990 which calls for a punishable offence and Section 79 (3) (B) of the IT Act 2000 which directs the online platform to remove content that violates India laws.

The Application has been already removed from Apple ’s App store.

What we know about Ablo App