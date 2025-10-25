'Government Down Within 48 Hours': Padma Bhushan Harish Salve On Why He Doesn't Want to Be Law Minister

Padma Bhushan Harish Salve, King’s Counsel, UK, Former Solicitor General of India, and Supreme Court Senior Advocate, joined Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the ‘Legends’ series and shared a lighthearted moment where he candidly shared why he can never assume the position of a minister. His epic one-line response had the audience members chuckling and lauding his candid honesty.

In a light-hearted moment in conversation with Arnab Goswami, Padma Bhushan Harish Salve quipped, “I can afford to be irresponsible. That's why I don't like being a minister or a judge." When told that he would make a ‘wonderful minister’, Salve immediately reiterated, “No, I wouldn't be. I would be irresponsible in what I say.” Evoking laughter in the auditorium, he concluded by saying, “I will bring my government down within 48 hours.” Supreme Court Senior Advocate Harish Salve's modest humour left everyone in the audience impressed.

What advice would Padma Bhushan Harish Salve, King’s Counsel, UK, Former Solicitor General of India, and Supreme Court Senior Advocate, give to young and aspiring lawyers?

Before concluding the event, the Supreme Court Senior Advocate Harish Salve shared words of wisdom for young lawyers. Drawing from his own experience, Salve opined that lawyers should never judge themselves by the result of their case. He added, “If you win it, you could have won because the opponent was not good enough or because the judge didn't see through what you were saying. Maybe there was an answer that you could find, but he didn't find it. Or many times you lose because the intellectual calibre of the judge didn't connect.”



Also Read: Should Judicial Hearings Be Live Streamed? Harish Salve Weighs In

In his parting words, Padma Bhushan Harish Salve emphasised the importance of being one's own critic in order to improve in life. "If you want to improve in life, always be your own most trenchant critic. It keeps the ego down,” he said.