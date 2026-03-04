Government of India Steps Up Efforts to Protect Nationals in Middle East

In response to the growing tension in West Asia and the Gulf region, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a Special Control Room to monitor the situation and provide support to Indian nationals.

With millions of Indians living and working in the region, the government has taken this step to ensure their safety and offer a direct line of communication for families back home.

The announcement was made from MEA's official X (formerly Twitter) account and provides key details about service.

The announcement read "A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (Whatsapp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)"

As several Indian nationals stay trapped in conflict-torn areas of Middle East, the move from the government is being hailed a step in the right direction to ensure the safety of Indians abroad.