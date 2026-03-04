Updated 4 March 2026 at 09:23 IST
Government of India Steps Up Efforts to Protect Nationals in Middle East
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a Special Control Room to keep an eye on the rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf, ensuring Indian citizens in the area can get the help they need.
- India News
- 2 min read
In response to the growing tension in West Asia and the Gulf region, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a Special Control Room to monitor the situation and provide support to Indian nationals.
With millions of Indians living and working in the region, the government has taken this step to ensure their safety and offer a direct line of communication for families back home.
The announcement was made from MEA's official X (formerly Twitter) account and provides key details about service.
The announcement read "A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at:
Advertisement
1800118797 (Toll Free)
+91 11 2301 2113
Advertisement
+91 11 2301 4104
+91 11 2301 7905
Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:
Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 (Toll free)
Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (Whatsapp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)"
As several Indian nationals stay trapped in conflict-torn areas of Middle East, the move from the government is being hailed a step in the right direction to ensure the safety of Indians abroad.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 4 March 2026 at 09:23 IST