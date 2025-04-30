Govt Approves New High-Speed Corridor From Shillong to Silchar to Boost Northeast Connectivity

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a high-speed highway project connecting Shillong in Meghalaya to Silchar in Assam at an estimated cost of ₹22,864 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday. The decision aimed to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, and accelerate development in the Northeast region.

Announcing the decision during a press conference on the Union Cabinet’s key decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet has approved a high-speed corridor highway from Shillong to Silchar to be built at an estimated cost of ₹22,864 crore."

The Shillong-Silchar corridor is part of the government’s broader push to develop modern road infrastructure in the Northeast, a region known for its strategic importance and difficult terrain.

All You Need to Know About the New Shillong-Silchar Highway Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , has approved a major infrastructure project for the development, maintenance, and management of a 166.80 km, four-lane greenfield access-controlled highway (NH-06) connecting Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam. The project, to be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode, is estimated to cost ₹22,864 crore. Of the total length, 144.80 km will be in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam.

Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy

This new high-speed corridor is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar, while also improving access to the states of Tripura, Mizoram , and Manipur . The project will reduce travel time and distance, thereby improving logistical efficiency across the North-East.

Passing through key industrial zones in Meghalaya, including areas known for cement and coal production, the highway is set to catalyze economic growth and industrial development. It will also serve as a crucial link for national and international tourists arriving via Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar airports, promoting tourism to scenic locations in the region.

Strengthening Inter-City and Inter-State Links

The highway will enhance inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar by traversing through the districts of Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, as well as Cachar district in Assam. It is expected to ease congestion on the existing NH-06 and contribute to the expansion of transport infrastructure in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

This corridor will integrate seamlessly with major national transport routes, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, and NH-37, providing efficient access to towns such as Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain.

Driving Growth in the North-East