New Delhi: In another diplomatic victory between Indian and Iran amid the raging war in the Middle East which has lingered on for weeks now, two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 MT have safely transited the Persian Gulf region and moving towards India shores.

While BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected time of arrival on March 31, 2026, BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with estimated arrival date of April 1, 2026. Now, a total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region.

This comes as India seems to be bracing for an energy crunch, with the government holding an all-party meet and the Prime Minister holding a meeting with Chief Minister in recent days. The Centre has repeatedly assured that the country is not under any energy stress and has diversified its resources.

Meanwhile, an LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, easing India's LPG concerns. The tanker sailing under the flag of Vietnam docked at the New Mangalore Port, adding to the arrival of Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, to fulfil India's energy needs.

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Earlier, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Steps Taken By Govt Amid Energy Crunch

The Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), underlining that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed. Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply.