Govt Hikes Diesel Export Duty To Rs 14/Litre, ATF To Rs 12.5/Litre From Today; Petrol Rates Unchanged

New Delhi: The Union government has raised the export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) with effect from Tuesday, while keeping petrol duties unchanged. In an official notification released on Monday, the Department of Revenue announced that the rate of duty on diesel exports would go up to Rs 14 per litre and on ATF to Rs 12.5 per litre. Though no change was made to the export duty on petrol, nor to the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold within the country.

According to reports, the decision to impose additional levies is part of a fortnightly review mechanism that links export duties to global crude and product prices, with the last revision taking place on June 1. The officials stated that the rates are set according to the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel recorded since the previous review. The export levies comprising Special Additional Excise Duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess were first introduced on March 27 amid tensions in West Asia, to discourage overseas shipments and protect domestic supplies.

Alongside the duty hike, the Petroleum Ministry sought to calm concerns over fuel availability. Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial press briefing on Monday, Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma assured the public that stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas were adequate. She urged citizens and industry to use energy responsibly at a time when global markets remain volatile.

Higher Export Duties To Secure Domestic Supply

The official notification confirmed that the revised duties will apply from Tuesday, with diesel exports attracting Rs 14 per litre and ATF exports Rs 12.5 per litre. “There is no change in the rate of duty on exports of petrol or in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption,” the Department of Revenue clarified. The government has been adjusting these rates every two weeks to balance export incentives against the need to keep fuel available locally.

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The levies were originally brought in as the West Asia crisis threatened supply chains. The policy, by making exports less lucrative, was intended to ensure refineries prioritise the domestic market. However, Petrol has been left out of the latest increase, indicating that the government sees less pressure on its availability compared with diesel and jet fuel.

Temporary Cap On Retail Diesel Sales To Ease Pump Queues

The Petroleum Ministry also addressed the strain seen at some retail outlets in May. Sujata Sharma explained that around 42 crore litres of diesel that previously moved through bulk or consumer pumps shifted to retail stations, causing congestion at certain locations. To ease the pressure, a temporary order issued on June 11 caps retail diesel sales at 200 litres per person per day.

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“Sharma clarified this is a temporary order for about 90 days and has been brought in to save the common consumer from inconvenience, stressing there is no shortage of petrol and diesel,” the Ministry said. The industrial and commercial users have been asked to lift diesel from their own consumer pumps rather than from retail pumps, as Sujata Sharma appealed to bulk buyers for cooperation to reduce the burden on public outlets.