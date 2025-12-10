Govt Land Encroachment Case: ED Attaches 6 Assets of Firm Operated By Late Mafia Don-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached six immovable properties valued at Rs 2.03 crore pertaining to an ongoing investigation against Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur-based Vikas Construction, an entity operated by late mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his associates.

The attached properties are held in the name of Shadab Ahmed, a close associate of Ansari, and his wife. This is the fourth attachment order issued in the case. Total attachment in this case so far stands at Rs 8.43 crore.

ED said its probe revealed that Vikas Construction allegedly encroached upon government land in Raini village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, where an illegal godown was constructed, followed by another unauthorised construction in Ghazipur.

"These godowns were later leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), generating Proceeds of Crime (POC) through rental income and NABARD subsidy, despite the structures being built on encroached government land. The total Proceeds Of Crime (POC) identified so far amounts to approximately Rs 27.72 crore," mentioned the ED in a statement.

ED's Prayagraj unit attached the six immovable properties valued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In October 2025, following a Lookout Circular issued by the ED, Shadab Ahmed was detained at Lucknow Airport upon arrival from Sharjah. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody by the Special Judge (PMLA/CBI), Lucknow, in connection with a Non-Bailable Warrant issued by the Court. The ED secured custody of him on October 31, 2025.

ED initiated an investigation following two FIRs registered at the Dakshin Tola Police Station in Mau and the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur.

ED further said Shadab Ahmed had been absconding since 2022, when a search was conducted at his premises. "During custodial interrogation, it was revealed that he played a significant role in layering and concealing approximately Rs 10 crore of POC."

As Director and authorised financial operator of Aaghaaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd and Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd, and as the authorised signatory of their bank accounts, ED said, Shadab Ahmed facilitated the movement of illicit funds generated by Vikas Construction.

"These funds were routed through the two companies under the guise of legitimate business transactions and were subsequently layered and diverted to various entities. His involvement in laundering POC through these companies has been established during the investigation," said the federal agency.