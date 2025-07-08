Govt On X's Censorship Charge: 'No Blocking Order Issued On July 3, X Exploited Technicalities'

New Delhi: The Government on Tuesday said that it has not issued any fresh blocking order on July 3, 2025 and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels including Reuters and Reuters World.

The moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them.

The Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025.

‘X’ has unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs.

However, after lot of follow-up on hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters.

The statement from government has come after X earlier today informed that it received a government order on July 3 to block 2,355 accounts and also mentioned that they were deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders.