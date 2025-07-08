Govt Ordered To Block 2,355 Accounts Including Reuters And Reuters World, Says X

Updated 8 July 2025 at 17:45 IST
New Delhi: X on Tuesday informed that the government asked them to block 2355 account in India on July 3, 2025 including that of news outlets like Reuters and Reuters World.
The micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, informed that they were asked to block these accounts under Section 69A of the IT Act.
X's Global Governance Affairs handle said, “Non-compliance risked criminal liability. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action- within one hour- without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice.”
“After public outcry, the government requested X to unblock @Reuters and @ReutersWorld."
X's Global Governance Affairs further said, “We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders. X is exploring all legal options available. Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts.”
