Published 15:50 IST, June 28th 2024
Govt Ready to Discuss NEET But That Should Happen By Maintaining Decorum: Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt Ready to Discuss NEET But That Should Happen By Maintaining Decorum: Pradhan | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:37 IST, June 28th 2024