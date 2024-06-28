sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:50 IST, June 28th 2024

Govt Ready to Discuss NEET But That Should Happen By Maintaining Decorum: Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Govt Ready to Discuss NEET But That Should Happen By Maintaining Decorum: Pradhan | Image: PTI
15:37 IST, June 28th 2024

NEET