Govt Sends Notice to Telegram to Remove Pirated Content After Receiving Complaints From OTT Platforms, 3142 Channels identified | Image: AI Generated

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, to remove pirated content from its platform, according to government sources.

The sources informed that the action follows complaints received from OTT platforms, including JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and others, alleging large-scale piracy of copyrighted content on Telegram.

Based on the complaints and examination of the matter, 3142 Telegram channels were identified for distributing pirated content, including films and OTT content, sources added.

Earlier in October 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025, to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ("IT Rules, 2021").

These amendments strengthened the framework of due diligence obligations of intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000 ("IT Act"). Specifically, the amendments to Rule 3(1)(d) introduce additional safeguards to ensure that removal of unlawful content by intermediaries is carried out in a transparent, proportionate, and accountable manner. The amended Rules will take effect on November 15, 2025.

The IT Rules, 2021, were initially notified on February 25, 2021, and subsequently amended on October 28, 2022, and April 6, 2023. They prescribe due diligence obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, with the objective of ensuring online safety, security, and accountability.

Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries are required to remove unlawful information upon receiving actual knowledge either through a court order or notification from the Appropriate Government.

The review undertaken by MeitY highlighted the need for additional safeguards to ensure senior-level accountability, precise specification of unlawful content, and periodic review of government directions at a higher level.