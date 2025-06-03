BREAKING: Govt To Bring Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma In Next Parliament Session

New Delhi: The Centre will introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming Parliament session, sources said on Tuesday. Justice Varma is facing corruption charges after a large amount of unaccounted, burnt cash was discovered at his residence in Delhi.

According to the government sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will talk with all the political parties regarding the impeachment motion against Justice Varma.

Justice Yashwant Varma was a former Delhi High Court, who was transferred after sacks of burnt cash were found at his residence in Delhi earlier in March. The entire incident surfaced after a fire had erupted at Justice Varma's residence. However, at the time when the blaze erupted, Justice Varma and his wife were not present in Delhi as they were in Bhopal. The fire had erupted on March 14.

During the initial phase of probe into the case, Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. However, the Allahabad High Court did not welcome the order saying it wasn't a trash bin to accept a judge who is facing allegations of misconduct.

The judicial fraternity questioned collegium’s decision for not taking a stronger action against the judge, given the seriousness of the allegations.

However, after a row had erupted, the Supreme Court clarified that the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma was unrelated to the cash recovery discovery.

Not just the Allahabad High Court but various other bar councils in the country protested the transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad or to any other bar council.

Earlier today, the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) approached the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai sought sanction to initiate criminal prosecution against Justice Yashwant Varma.