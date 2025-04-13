sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 13th 2025, 00:43 IST

Grab Stunning View of Chenab Bridge, The Crown Jewel of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, In New Video

Take a look at the stunning view of the Chenab Rail bridge on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link as Railways releases new video.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Chenab Rail Bridge, USBRL
Stunning view of Chenab Bridge on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. | Image: @RailMinIndia

Srinagar: A week from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off new Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking another milestone for Indian Railways. This new train will seamlessly connect Srinagar with the rest of the country through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, has been carved out by Indian Railways through the stunning terrains of Jammu and Kashmir as it stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess. The new train route, one of the Railways' flagship projects, features several tunnels and breathtaking rail bridges, including the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge.

As the flagging-off ceremony for one of India's most anticipated train routes approaches, took a look at the magnificent and dreamy view of the Chenab Bridge, which is being touted as the crown jewel of the USBRL Project.

Key features of USB Rail Project 

  • The most prominent highlight of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Project is the Chenab Bridge, constructed over the Chenab River, which stands 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge has a total height of 467 meters and was built using 29,000 metric tons of steel.
  • The construction of the Chenab Bridge was one of the most challenging milestones of the USBRL project due to its location in an earthquake-prone region. Its design ensures it can withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 8.
  • Another remarkable feature of this rail project is the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, equipped with 96 cables. The Anji Khad Bridge spans a length of 473 meters. The USBRL project itself is situated in the foothills of the Himalayas.
  • The total length of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Project is 119 kilometers, comprising 38 tunnels and 927 bridges with a combined length of 13 kilometers. Traveling on this route will offer commuters a truly unique experience once the service becomes operational.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar on USBRL on April 19.
     

