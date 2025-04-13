Grab Stunning View of Chenab Bridge, The Crown Jewel of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, In New Video

Srinagar: A week from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off new Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking another milestone for Indian Railways. This new train will seamlessly connect Srinagar with the rest of the country through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, has been carved out by Indian Railways through the stunning terrains of Jammu and Kashmir as it stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess. The new train route, one of the Railways' flagship projects, features several tunnels and breathtaking rail bridges, including the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge.

As the flagging-off ceremony for one of India's most anticipated train routes approaches, took a look at the magnificent and dreamy view of the Chenab Bridge, which is being touted as the crown jewel of the USBRL Project.

Key features of USB Rail Project