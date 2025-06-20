Grand Success of Republic Kannada’s Sangama: Celebrating Karnataka’s Rich Cultural Legacy

Bengaluru: In a resounding tribute to Karnataka’s vibrant cultural heritage, Republic Kannada Sangama – a grand summit uniting stalwarts from across the state's diverse cultural, artistic, spiritual, and political spheres – was successfully hosted.

'Sangama', literally meaning “coming together” of the state's renowned personalities under one roof, was held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, to explore the cultural legacy of Namma Karunadu. The day-long celebration reaffirmed the channel’s commitment as Nimma Dhwani (Your Voice) to the people of Karnataka.

Kicking off at 10:00 AM with an enchanting carnatic performance by renowned vocalist Vidushi Nandini Rao, the summit was inaugurated in the presence of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt, Grammy award-winning composer Ricky Kej, and other esteemed dignitaries.

A message from Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami further energised the commencement.

Spanning 15 captivating sessions – each bearing the Sangama signature – the summit brought together leading voices in culture, literature, cinema, folk traditions, spiritual wisdom, law, media, and politics.

Highlights included themed panels like Dharma Sangama, Janapada Sangama, Sangeetha Sangama, Nyaya Sangama, and Rashtra Sangama, keeping audiences engaged.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar engaged candidly on his political journey, rivalries, views on the media, and several other topics.

The “cherry on top” was actor Kiccha Sudeep, whose dynamic session drew thunderous applause. Known for his forthrightness, Sudeep spoke on Kannada identity, South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan, politics, Bigg Boss Kannada, and addressed rumours about his possible entry into OTT platforms and web series.

Over 11 hours of non-stop live broadcast brought Sangama into millions of homes across Karnataka. Audiences, both in-person and online, witnessed a powerful celebration of unity in diversity, marking a historic milestone in Kannada media.

Republic Kannada proudly salutes the legacy of Namma Karunadu and commits to continuing its journey as the voice of the people.

