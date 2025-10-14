Grap 1 Returns In Delhi As Air Quality Worsens To Poor, Check List Of Curbs

People have been requested to adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I, which includes avoiding open burning, minimising vehicle use and ensuring proper waste management. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: With Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping to 211, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

In its order, the CAQM said the sub-committee on GRAP met earlier in the day to review the air quality based on the latest observations and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

“The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on Tuesday (‘Poor’ Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the ‘poor’ category in coming days,” the order stated.

Following the review, the sub-committee decided to invoke all actions under Stage I (‘poor’ air quality) of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.

All implementing agencies in Delhi and NCR districts have been directed to strictly monitor and enforce Stage-I measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The CAQM has asked agencies to “keep strict vigil and intensify measures” and requested citizens to adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I, which includes steps such as avoiding open burning, minimising vehicle use and ensuring proper waste management.