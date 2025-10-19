GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR Ahead Of Diwali As Air Quality Deteriorates

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken a drastic turn, leading to the imposition of GRAP-2 anti-pollution curbs a day before Diwali. As GRAP-2 is imposed in the national capital region, the situation indicates the perennial problem of pollution that plagues Delhi-NCR every year during the winter months.

According to reports, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has dipped to alarming levels, causing concern among residents, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions. The GRAP-2 restrictions, which include stringent measures to curb pollution, are to mitigate the impact of poor air quality on public health.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI was recorded at 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘poor’ range. Moreover, the situation is rapidly deteriorating, with 12 out of 38 monitoring stations reporting readings in the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323).

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP-1 earlier last week after Delhi recorded an AQI of 211, categorised as ‘poor’. However, with air quality continuing to worsen, the concerned authorities have now escalated measures to GRAP-2, applicable when AQI rises to the ‘very poor’ range (301-400). The decision to impose GRAP-2 restrictions was taken to mitigate the impact of poor air quality on public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues.

What Are GRAP-2 Restrictions?

The GRAP-2 restrictions include curbs on construction activity, regulation of industrial emissions, and stricter enforcement of pollution control norms. These measures are to reduce particulate matter ahead of the festive season. The essential services will continue to operate, and public transport will function as usual. However, certain restrictions have been imposed to control pollution.

Under GRAP-2, essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and public transport will continue to operate without any disruptions. Limited construction work is permitted with strict dust control measures. However, the use of diesel generators is banned, and road dust is controlled through water sprinkling. The parking fees have been enhanced to reduce vehicular emissions.

Higher GRAP Stages: Stricter Actions

As the AQI continues to worsen, higher GRAP stages will trigger stricter actions. Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450) will see a stop to all non-public construction and demolition work, a ban on brick kilns, stone crushers, and hot mix plants. Stage IV (Severe+, AQI > 450) will restrict truck entry (except essentials), ban private diesel vehicles, and encourage work-from-home.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a categorised emergency plan designed to combat Delhi's seasonal smog and protect public health. Approved by the Supreme Court in 2016, GRAP provides a framework for authorities to take measures to mitigate the impact of air pollution on public health.