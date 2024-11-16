Published 19:02 IST, November 16th 2024
GRAP-3 Enforcement: Delhiites Pay ₹1 Crore in Traffic Fines for Violations
Police have also issued challans to 4,855 vehicles imposing a total of ₹4.8 crore in fines for not having Pollution Under Control Certificates.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police have also issued challans to 4,855 vehicles imposing a total of ₹4.8 crore in fines for not having Pollution Under Control Certificates in the national capital. | Image: ANI
19:02 IST, November 16th 2024